Thinking about buying property in Israel? Brace yourself - getting a mortgage here isn’t like walking into your local US bank.

Israeli lenders care more about cash flow than net worth, appraisals often come in lower than expected, and pulling equity out later in the form of a HELOC (Home Equity Line Of Credit) might cost you more than you think. The good news?

With the right strategy - like getting pre-approved and structuring your assets smartly - you can avoid costly mistakes and secure the best financing for your dream home.

To help break it all down, we’re joined by Aaron Krasner, Owner and Senior Mortgage Broker at Anglo Mortgages, who shares expert insights on navigating the Israeli mortgage process and avoiding common pitfalls.

Don’t let bank rules or confusing fine print hold you back—get ahead of the game and take control of your mortgage process!

Key Takeaways: