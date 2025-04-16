השר בן גביר בחברון: "היועמ"שית ורונן בר מנסים לעשות לי סיכול ממוקד, אתם העם - קובעים" צילום: דוברות

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir spoke on Tuesday at an event in honor of the immediate days of Passover at the foot of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, addressing the case of the arrest of a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operative suspected of leaking information to journalists Amit Segal and Shirit Avitan, as well as to Minister Amichai Chikli.

"We are in times that are not always simple. Today we heard that there are elements in the Shin Bet who continue to try to carry out a targeted elimination against me, to replace an elected government. There is an Attorney General who doesn’t like the elections - but you, the people, you decide," Ben Gvir said to thousands of celebrants.

Earlier, Minister Ben Gvir, alongside Chikli, attended a hearing at the Lod District Court regarding a request by the lawyers of A, the Shin Bet operative suspected of leaking classified information, to shorten his detention. The judges ruled that he would remain in custody at least until Wednesday.

Before that, Ben Gvir wrote on his X account, "A glimpse into the character of Ronen Bar: a man who could have prevented the October 7 massacre if he had woken up the Prime Minister. Instead of resigning and hiding in shame, he clings to his seat and engages in stitching up political cases under a security guise."

Ben Gvir concluded, "This is not a Shin Bet chief, this is a mafia boss."