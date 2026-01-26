IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, Commander of the Southern Command MG Yaniv Asor, and division commanders saluted Master Sergeant Ran Gvili as he was returned on his final journey from the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The Chief of Staff arrived at the area where the fallen hostage, Master Sergeant Ran Gvili, was located as part of Operation “Courageous Heart," and spoke with the reserve troops and medical teams who took part in the operation. The Chief of the General Staff expressed his deep appreciation for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the mission, fulfilling the IDF’s moral and ethical obligation to return all its sons and daughters, the living and the deceased, to the State of Israel.

“For more than two years, we have been waiting for this moment, the return of the last hostage," Zamir stated, and then recited the traditional Shehechiyanu blessing: "Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the Universe, who has granted us life, sustained us, and enabled us to reach this moment."

The Chief of Staff continued: "The body of Ran Gvili has been located, and with this, in effect, our primary mission has been completed: the return of all hostages, the living and the fallen, to their homes, their country, and their families."

"Master Sergeant Ran Gvili was the last hostage. When I last met his family, Talik and Itzik, I promised them that the IDF would do everything it could to bring Rani home. Today, thanks to you, thanks to the determination of the Southern Command, the Alexanderoni Brigade, the reserve troops, the 75th Battalion, the medical personnel, the logistics personnel, and the Military Rabbinate, this mission has been completed. I want to express great appreciation to you. We have completed our objective of war. Ahead of us lies the continuation of our effort - we will continue to pursue our enemies wherever they may be," he concluded.