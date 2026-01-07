The Puah Institute, a leading organization dedicated to guiding Jewish couples through fertility challenges in accordance with halakha (Jewish law), celebrated the dedication of its new expanded facility in Jerusalem on Tuesday, January 6th. The event marked a significant milestone in the institute's growth, enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive support to families across the spectrum of life.

In an interview at the dedication ceremony, Rabbi Gideon Weitzman, head of the English-speaking section of the Puah Institute, reflected on the organization's evolution from humble beginnings to its current advanced infrastructure.

"Machon Puah has reached a new level, a new stage of our development," Rabbi Weitzman said. "We used to be in very humble beginnings in founder Rabbi Menachem Burstein's living room. Then we moved to a building in Shaare Hesed, then we bought a building in Kiryat Moshe, and slowly we developed, but the building wasn't really appropriate for our needs."

He explained that about a year ago, the decision was made to expand significantly. "We need to not only expand but also have a building that really will help us to help the Jewish people."

The new facility addresses practical challenges faced in previous locations. "In our old building, we had two or three Rabbis in the same room," Rabbi Weitzman noted. "If a couple came for consultation, one of the Rabbis would have to leave and would basically not have anything to do for the hour of the meeting." Now, with dedicated spaces, Rabbis have individual workstations, and there are specialized meeting rooms for consultations with counselors and social workers.

This physical expansion aligns with broadened services. "When we talk about Machon Puah, it's not only physical expansion, but also in terms of the activity. It's from birth, from the beginning of life to the end of life," he emphasized.

In recent years, the institute has added social workers, support groups, and a department addressing end-of-life issues. "Couples are asking, "Can I give this medication to my parent? Should I deal with this treatment for my loved one?" Rabbi Weitzman said, highlighting the need for precise medical and halakhic guidance available 24 hours a day.

At its core, Puah's work represents a "beautiful fusion" of medicine and Torah. "It's not about what you can get from a doctor, and it's not even about what you can get maybe from your local Rabbi," he stated. The dedication ceremony brought together top medical professionals from Israel and worldwide, chief Rabbis, and leading halakhic authorities, alongside Puah's expert Rabbis, social workers, and female counselors.