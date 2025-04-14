Rabbi Moshe Maya, senior rabbi on Shas' Council of Torah Sages and former Shas MK, has said that the party should leave the government if even a single yeshiva student is arrested for refusing to serve in the IDF.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Deri visited Rabbi Maya's residence on Monday morning, and during the course of the conversation, Rabbi Maya discussed the Draft Law issue, and the regulation of the yeshiva students' status, in light of the difficulties in passing the Draft Law.

Recently, tens of thousands of draft orders and thousands of arrest orders have been sent out to haredi yeshiva students.

In light of this, Rabbi Maya told Deri that the moment the military police arrest a yeshiva student, Shas must not remain in the coalition for even one day longer, and must immediately leave the government.

Last week, speaking with the party's spokesperson, Deri said, "We set a clear condition: If by the start of the [Knesset's] summer session agreements are not reached on the central issues of the law to normalize the yeshiva students' status, we will not participate in votes in the Knesset plenum."