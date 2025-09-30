Six minors between the ages of 11 and 14 were detained and questioned on Monday in connection with damage to several graves in the Bnei Brak Cemetery, including that of late Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Meir Mazuz.

The investigation revealed that the incident was preceded by a brawl and acts of mischief among the youngsters.

Investigators from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan Police opened an investigation on Saturday night after a report was received regarding damage to several graves in the cemetery.

In a swift action by the municipal police officers and inspectors, the six minors were located, and on Monday, they were summoned to testify and interrogated under caution. Following the interrogation, they were released.

The incident was discovered on Saturday night, when Rabbi Mazuz's disciples, who visit the grave daily, found the gravestone scratched and broken.