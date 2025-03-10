Bashar Masri, a 64-year-old Palestinian-American, who previously was one of the central figures in the development of the city of Rawabi in Samaria, currently serves as a 'secret advisor' to President Trump’s envoy, Adam Bohler.

Masri, who previously was held in administrative detention in Israel for participating in protests against Israel, now holds American citizenship and is considered a respected figure among the American administration.

According to journalist Ben Caspit’s report, Masri currently resides in Brazil but has made his personal plane available to Bohler for several months. The plane is used by Bohler for flights to Doha, Cairo, and other cities in the Middle East, as part of the negotiations for the release of hostages and also other diplomatic efforts.

Masri is the nephew of the Palestinian billionaire Munib Masri, 91, who lives in a luxurious villa on the summit of Mount Gerizim. The Masri family is known for being unassociated with any of the factions in the Palestinian Authority, and family members have avoided involvement in local politics over the years.

In the past, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Yasser Arafat attempted to persuade family members to join political life, but they encountered refusal.

In a previous interview with Calcalist, Masri stated that he "does not think and act like the average Palestinian, but my heart and soul are Palestinian."

He has previously spoken about the money he earned and said that "people thought I inherited everything - but no. I came with very small amounts of money from my work abroad and started to invest and develop."