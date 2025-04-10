An antisemitism watchdog group lit up the British headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in yellow this week as part of a campaign to have the Red Cross to finally take action on behalf of the 59 hostages still held captive Gaza after a year and a half of inaction.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) stated that ahead of the Passover festival, the campaign's message is, “Let my people go!”

"As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Passover, a festival commemorating Jewish liberation, our thoughts are still with the 59 hostages being held hostage in the captivity of antisemitic genocidal Hamas terrorists. Much of the international response to the plight of these hostages has been lacklustre and vapid, with empty promises to take action with no follow-through," CAM stated.

"Among the pitiful responses has been that of the ICRC," it added. "This organisation is dedicated to 'ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for people affected by armed conflict and other violence.' When it comes to the hostages, however, the world has borne witness to its apparent indifference."

"Many in the Jewish world no longer regard the ICRC as much more than a glorified taxi service, sitting aside for months as hostages languish in abominable conditions and then patiently waiting as psychopathic terrorists parade their traumatised captives onstage in grotesque ceremonies before carting them away as though nothing had happened," CAM stated.

"The ICRC claims that 'for the hostages in Gaza, the Red Cross is neutral' but denies being mere 'bystanders.' Tell that to the families of the hostages longing for their loved ones to come home. Tell that to the Jewish people waiting for their brethren to return.

"ICRC, we say to you: let my people go!" the CAM statement concluded.