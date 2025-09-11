צפו: אליזבט צ'ורקוב במפגש המרגש רונן חורש, לע"מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was released from captivity in Iraq, and with her brother.

Elizabeth thanked the Prime Minister and all those involved in securing her release and caring for her and her family. During the conversation, she described the harsh conditions of her captivity and wished for the release of all hostages.

The Prime Minister congratulated her on her release, wished her good health, a full recovery, and told her that much efforts were invested for a long time to bring her back to Israel.

Netanyahu noted his appreciation for the help of many officials, led by US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Adam Boehler, and the efforts by Israeli Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch.

The Prime Minister stated that he is working to bring back all the Israeli hostages and will continue to work resolutely and tirelessly.