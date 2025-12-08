In the "stabilization" process in Gaza, designed to facilitate a terror-free Gaza entity, both the US and Israeli governments have announced that their purpose is to allow the Palestinian Arabs to establish an entity which is free from the dictates of a terror regime.

However, our news and research agency, which has covered Gaza for 38 years, has confirmed from Israeli intelligence sources and from top Palestinian Arabnsources, that the new makeshift schools the US now facilitates in Gaza use the same Jihadi curriculum and the same Jihadi teachers that the PA supplies for UNRWA.

There is no plan to disarm or conduct weapons inspections of UNRWA schools and UNRWA medical clinics, which have been proven to store munitions.

What I witnessed as a guest lecturer at the US Army Centcom base for the stabilization process was that UNICEF was delegated to assume a key role in the Gaza schools, which would lead an objective observer to assume that UNRWA is out of the picture.​

UNICEF does not carry a reputation for incitement and indoctrination except for its mendacious decisions about World Heritage sites in Israel. However, UNICEF is allowing the Jihadi curriculum to continue. We have learned from Our Gaza crew that the children n Gaza will be taught by the same teachers and within the same Palestinian Arab school system that the UNRWA, the PLO and Hamas have provided since the PA school curriculum was put in place in 2000

Under normal circumstances, we would dispatch a TV crew to film these facilities in Gaza, as we have done over the years.

However, the US and Israel have given strict orders to not allow reporters to cross the border into Gaza.

Therefore, the Israeli and world media is in the dark about what is really transpiring in Gaza.

We have come up with a solution, which is to hire top journalists who live in Gaza to provide immediate, hands-on coverage of the improvised Gaza schools and what they are teaching there now.

We expect our ​Gaza crew to provide footage for five days of news coverage, which our experienced Arabic-fluent news team in Jerusalem can turn into an instant movie to screen for US and Israel media outlets. This way the world will know the actual message that the stabilization process is fostering for the next generation of Palestinian Arabs.

We will be able to pay them, assuming we raise the money, because the new efficient ATM machines installed throughout the rubble of Gaza allow for efficient bank transfers for journalists, schools, corporations - or killers.