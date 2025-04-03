IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered a briefing this evening on the IDF's recent actions in the various combat arenas.

"In recent days, we have progressed to another stage of the renewed operation. The plan serves the objectives of the war – the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas's military and governmental capabilities," Defrin said. "The operation began with coordinated air and ground activity. We struck more than 60 terrorist targets in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip to damage Hamas's military and governmental capabilities and to prepare the environment for a ground operation."

"We have expanded operations in the southern Gaza Strip with the goal of encircling and dividing the Rafah area," he said. "In northern Gaza, our troops are operating against terrorist targets, clearing the area, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure. Beyond that, we are maintaining operational ambiguity to surprise the enemy and achieve significant gains – 'Our actions will speak for themselves.'"

He noted, "Since the resumption of operations in the Gaza Strip, we have struck more than 600 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip and eliminated more than 250 terrorists, including twelve senior members of the Hamas terror organization and its governing arm. They are all terrorists, all of whom took part in the October 7th massacre."

"We are operating according to a gradual plan with varying intensity. As the Chief of the General Staff said yesterday during his visit to the soldiers in the Gaza Strip: 'The only thing that can stop us from continuing our advance is the release of our hostages!'' he said. "We will not rest until we bring back the 59 hostages—both the living and the fallen—whose families—the parents, siblings, spouses, and children—have been waiting for them for a long time."

Turning to the northern front, Defrin said, "In the Syrian arena, IDF troops operated overnight in southern Syria. The soldiers confiscated and dismantled weapons to prevent the entrenchment of hostile forces that pose a threat to the State of Israel. During the operation, the troops encountered terrorists and eliminated them through ground and air strikes. We are continuing to operate in the security zone that separates Israeli residents from Syria, ensuring the safety of the population."

"In the Lebanese arena, we continue to act in accordance with the ceasefire and understandings with Lebanon. We hold the Lebanese state responsible for what happens within its territory and will continue to enforce security measures and protect the residents of northern Israel," he said.

He stated, "In Judea and Samaria, IDF troops continue counterterrorism operations, with a focus on the northern Samaria region. This crucial activity directly prevents attacks and terrorist activity. The soldiers operate in a professional manner, achieving significant results that have proven themselves throughout the month of Ramadan."

"This week, several incidents occurred that did not meet the expected standards of IDF soldiers. The Commanding Officer of the Central Command investigated these incidents, and they were addressed accordingly," he said. "During his visit to the soldiers in the field this week, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized the importance of maintaining norms and operational discipline, which are essential for mission success. We will not tolerate situations in which IDF soldiers use force in a manner that does not align with IDF values."

He continued, "Yesterday, during a visit to the Gaza Strip, we met with reserve soldiers from the armored and infantry brigades that were called up. I saw familiar faces—soldiers who fought alongside me in the past, completed their mandatory service years ago, and yet many of them continue to serve the country in reserve duty. Most of them have been in combat for a year and a half, leaving behind their families, jobs, and daily routines for the sake of us all."

"I address all the reserve soldiers as the spokesperson of the IDF—you are our strength, and it is our responsibility to recognize your service and ensure that you receive all the necessary support. As such, and as announced yesterday, resources have been allocated by the government for this purpose. In accordance with the Chief of the General Staff's directive, the IDF is advancing a program, led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, to support and reward those who bear the burden—first and foremost, the reservists. We all salute you!" Defrin concluded.