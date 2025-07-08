IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered an address this evening (Tuesday) on the killing of five soldiers in Khan Yunis and the progress of the war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Defrin began: "Last night, during an operational activity in northern Gaza, four soldiers from the 97th Battalion and one soldier from the Northern Gaza Brigade fell. Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar. May their memory be a blessing."

"In the incident, two soldiers were seriously injured, and 12 others sustained moderate and light injuries," he noted. "We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. This is a very painful and difficult incident. These are our brothers - the best of our sons - who fell while defending our nation. We will continue to support and embrace the families and the injured."

"Last night, the 97th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade and additional troops, under the command of the 99th Division, launched an operation in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza. The objective of the operation is to dismantle the local Hamas battalion in Beit Hanoun and to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground," Defrin said.

He continued: "Prior to the entry of ground forces, a range of capabilities were employed - including aerial and ground strikes against multiple terror targets in the area. This morning, the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, conducted a preliminary operational inquiry into the incident. During the nighttime operation, the troops advanced on foot alongside tanks and additional vehicles, securing the vehicles against various threats in the area."

Defrin explained: "According to the initial inquiry, the troops were hit by three explosive devices that were detonated within minutes of each other. After the first device exploded and the initial report was made, a rescue squad was dispatched. During the evacuation, the troops encountered gunfire directed at them, injuring several soldiers. The troops continued the evacuation while engaged in combat under fire."

He noted that "IDF troops are currently encircling the Beit Hanoun area from all directions - both above and below ground. Beit Hanoun is a fortified target that currently contains dozens more terrorists and numerous underground tunnels that must be dismantled."

"The Beit Hanoun area lies approximately 1.5 kilometers from the border. It overlooks and poses a threat to Sderot, Nir Am, and the railway line between Ashkelon and Sderot. We will continue to strike and clear this area in order to remove the threat to the residents of the western Negev.

"The 97th Battalion has fought effectively in various arenas throughout the war and has achieved significant operational successes. Over the past year, the battalion fought in Syria, southern Lebanon, and has now returned once again to fight in the Gaza Strip. The battalion has eliminated dozens of terrorists, including a company commander in the Beit Hanoun Battalion and other senior commanders, and has dismantled many terrorist infrastructure sites, both above and below ground, in the Beit Hanoun area," he said.

Turning to other developments, he stated: "Last week, we lifted the closed military zone order over the communities of the western Negev. IDF troops maintain operational control across all areas adjacent to the border - from the northern to the southern parts of the Gaza Strip. We have pushed Hamas’ presence away from the border and now hold operational control of over 65% of the Gaza Strip. This marks a significant milestone in enabling the residents of the western Negev to return to their homes safely. That is what we are operating and fighting for."

"Since the renewal of the ground operations in March, we have eliminated more than 1,300 terrorists and additional senior commanders," he noted. "The divisions currently fighting in the Gaza Strip, both in mandatory and reserve service, are striking terrorists and terrorist infrastructure sites while consolidating control over the territory."

"Our method of warfare is collapsing Hamas from within - we are targeting its military capabilities, undermining its control over Gaza, and eroding the population’s trust in Hamas." he stated. "We are dismantling terrorism in a systematic and thorough manner. We are striking at the heart of the enemy's capabilities through coordinated attacks from the air, sea, and ground. We continue to maintain firm operational control over the territory to prevent Hamas from rebuilding itself."

"Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' has made many significant achievements. We are fulfilling our mission and meeting the objectives as defined and approved by the political echelon," he said. "We learn and improve from every incident. Each incident reminds us of the caution we must maintain - the safety of our troops remains our top priority. We will continue fighting Hamas and working to achieve the campaign’s goals in the Gaza Strip: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas."