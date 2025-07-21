A suspect allegedly responsible for setting fire to multiple NYPD vehicles has been arrested by federal authorities, the New York Post reported. The individual, who authorities believe may have had anti-Israel motivations, is facing charges in connection with an arson attack that destroyed 11 police cars and caused about $800,000 in damages last month.

The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old resident of Brooklyn, is accused of using incendiary devices to ignite a fire in the early hours of the morning on June 12, near the police station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. Surveillance footage and witness testimonies have led authorities to believe the act was intentional and linked to anti-Israel sentiments, as evidence of incendiary materials and messages opposing Israel were found at the scene.

The incident took place shortly after heated protests in New York City related to Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The protestors, many of whom were expressing their support for Hamas, clashed with police, and tensions in the city were high. The arson attack targeted the NYPD’s vehicles as they were parked near the police station, with some vehicles completely destroyed in the blaze.

The suspect turned himself in to federal authorities after a month-long manhunt.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that the suspect was also active in the anti-Israel protest movement and was involved in a protest at Columbia University in September 2024 in which he allegedly caused $1,000 in damages to a statue on the university campus.

This arrest comes at a time when security around police stations and synagogues in New York has been heightened in response to rising anti-Israel and antisemitic incidents across the city.

The suspect is expected to face multiple charges, including arson, destruction of government property, and engaging in terrorist activities. The case is currently under federal investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information about possible accomplices to come forward.