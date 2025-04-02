IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir and Director of the Israel Security Agency (ISA) Ronen Bar conducted a field tour and situational assessment on Wednesday in the Tel al-Sultan area of the Gaza Strip. They were joined by the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division, BG Barak Hiram, Commanding Officer of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer, and other senior commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff and the Director of the ISA met with field commanders and were briefed on operational readiness, including both defensive and offensive plans going forward.

“IDF troops, under the leadership of the Southern Command, are deepening the operation, and this will continue at a deliberate and determined pace,” Zamir stated during the visit.

He explained: “We will preserve operational ambiguity and the element of surprise—the field will speak for itself. The only thing that can halt our further advance is the release of our hostages! Their return would allow our forces to reposition and enable the continuation of negotiations.”

The Chief of Staff addressed ISA Chief Bar, hinting at his dismissal: “I deeply value the growing cooperation between the security agencies. My sincere appreciation goes to the Director of the ISA and his personnel for their dedicated efforts throughout the war.”

Turning to the October 7th inquiries, he stated: “Today, we reviewed the investigation into the ‘Nova’ festival attack. The findings underscore the immense responsibility we bear and the mission we must uphold. The IDF bows its head in respect to the families, the hostages, and the victims. This event reinforces our duty to improve and to draw critical lessons.”

ISA Director Bar stated: “The targeted strikes in the Gaza Strip, which began with the opening strike two weeks ago, will intensify. The is a direct link between these strikes and the targeted operation in central Beirut. Counter-terrorism requires decisive action, and Hamas will be held accountable wherever it seeks to harm Israeli civilians. The objective of this operation and our continued presence in the area is to make it unmistakably clear: Hamas will continue to pay a price until the 59 hostages are safely returned.”