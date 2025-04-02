Palestinian Arab sources reported that IDF troops began a ground operation in Rafah early Wednesday morning.

The reports stated that IDF tanks and ground forces started advancing in central and eastern Rafah.

The Palestinian Arabs further noted that the ground operation was accompanied by numerous airstrikes that lasted for hours. According to the reports, more than ten people were killed in the strikes in Rafah overnight.

On Tuesday evening, powerful explosions were heard in Israeli towns located near the Gaza border. The IDF confirmed that aircraft and artillery had launched a series of strikes targeting Hamas infrastructure at multiple locations across the Gaza Strip.

Over the weekend, IDF troops, under the command of the Gaza Division (143) and guided by Military Intelligence and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), operated in the "Tel Sultan" neighborhood of Rafah.

During the operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and suspects were detained and brought for further interrogation in Israel.

Additionally, the forces located several mortar shells within a Hamas terror infrastructure that previously served as a school, and a launcher with 25 barrels was identified in the area.