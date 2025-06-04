Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport issued a stark warning to the Jewish community following recent antisemitic attacks in the US, asserting that external support is lacking and urging vigilance, as reported by the New York Post.

In a recent episode of his "I Am Rapaport" podcast, Rapaport addressed the June 1 terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, where 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to assault participants of a pro-Israel demonstration, injuring 12 people, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Soliman, an Egyptian national who was living in the US illegally, reportedly told authorities he intended to "kill all Zionist people" and had planned the attack for over a year.

Rapaport expressed frustration over the perceived silence from other communities in the wake of such attacks, stating, "The cavalry is not coming for us. They don't give a $%$."

He also referenced the May 21 shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., where Elias Rodriguez allegedly killed two Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, shouting "Free, free Palestine!" during his arrest.

Rapaport criticized the lack of public outcry over these incidents, contrasting it with the widespread support shown during other social justice movements, and urged the Jewish community to remain alert and proactive in ensuring their safety.