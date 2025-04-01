Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich conducted a tour of Judea and Samaria on Tuesday, closely monitoring ongoing efforts to address unauthorized Arab construction while advancing the development of Jewish communities.

During their visit, the ministers inspected multiple locations across Judea and Samaria, including the recently recognized communities of Kerem Re'im and Sde Ephraim. The tour was attended by senior officials, including the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, and the head of the IDF Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth.

During the tour, Minister Katz stated: “Judea and Samaria constitute the historical heartland of Israel. The recent Swords of Iron War has further underscored the strategic importance of ensuring the security of Jewish communities in these areas, which serve as a safeguard for the nation. The State of Israel will remain steadfast in protecting its citizens and will not permit Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) to employ unauthorized construction as a means to undermine Jewish communities.”

He further emphasized: “Just as we are actively dismantling Palestinian terrorist strongholds in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur a-Shams, we will also prevent any attempts by the Palestinian Authority to assert control over territories in Judea and Samaria that could jeopardize Jewish communities.”

Katz reaffirmed government policy, stating, “Our approach is unequivocal, and we have issued clear directives to IDF commanders to intensify enforcement efforts, enhance monitoring, and systematically dismantle all unauthorized structures without exception. We are resolute in our determination to counter both violent terrorism and the more insidious threat of unauthorized territorial encroachment. Judea and Samaria are the core of our homeland, and we will utilize all available means to protect them.”

Finance Minister Smotrich echoed these sentiments, declaring: “Since 1967, there has not been such a significant revolt in Judea and Samaria. The Israeli government is committed to fostering the development of Jewish communities and will not permit the unchecked expansion of unauthorized Arab construction, which has proliferated in recent decades.”

He highlighted recent government actions, stating: “Our administration has officially recognized twenty-eight new communities, and enforcement efforts have been expanded to areas where oversight was previously limited, such as Fire Zone 918 and other key locations. Over the past year, we have set a new record for the demolition of unauthorized Arab structures in Judea and Samaria. However, we recognize that to achieve our strategic objectives, we must implement additional measures to bring about the necessary transformation.”

In conclusion, Smotrich affirmed: “The Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria are entitled to the same security as all Israeli citizens. This region, the cradle of our national heritage and the land of the Bible, is an inseparable part of our identity. We are here to stay.”