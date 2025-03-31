US President Donald Trump warned that the American attacks on the Houthi rebels in Yemen will continue until the Iranian proxy group stops threatening global shipping lanes.

"The Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks. Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation. The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran." he said.

The US operation against the Houthis was officially launched earlier this month, with strikes against Houthi defense capabilities, as well as missile and drone systems.

Trump stated that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated" and added that Iranian support would only impede but not stop the Houthis' destruction.

Last Wednesday, Trump said that the Houthis now want peace because the US attacks on them have been very successful, while stressing that those strikes will continue for a very long time.

“The Houthis want peace, because they're getting the hell knocked out of them. It's been very, very strong. The Houthis are dying for peace. They don't want this,” he told reporters.

“The attacks have been very successful, even beyond our wildest expectations. We've hit them very hard, very successfully. And we're going to do it for a long time. We're going to keep it going for a long time,” Trump stated.