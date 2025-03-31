A Hostages Families Forum delegation took off Monday morning for a ten-day trip to the US.

The delegation includes Hamas captivity survivors and relatives, who will visit Washington and Miami and hold meetings with senior US officials.

Among the delegates are Aviva and Keith Siegel; Yair Horn (who will be joined by Amos and Dalia Horn); and hostages' relatives Ilay David, Liran Berman, and Ronen and Orna Neutra.

Liran is older brother to hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, and Ilay is brother to hostage Evyatar David. Ronen and Orna are parents of hostage Omer Neutra, who was killed and his body kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

The ten-day trip is part of the Forum's attempt to apply pressure to the international community to force both Hamas and the Israeli government to agree to a deal which will see the remaining 59 hostages released in exchange for terrorists with blood on their hands and a complete end to the fighting, even if Hamas remains in power.