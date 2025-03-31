Israel's defense echelon estimates that the Houthi rebel group only has a few dozen ballistic missiles, Channel 12 News reported.

Though the missiles weigh hundreds of kilograms and are between five and ten meters long each, only a few are manufactured each month. In addition, many of the launchers were damaged in the US - and Israeli - strikes.

The report also said that the area from which the Houthis launch their missiles is believed to be very limited, and that most of the missiles they launch are intercepted and fall in other countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

However, it is also estimated that so long as the fighting in Gaza continues, the Houthis will continue launching towards Israel, regardless of their limited supply.

In the past several days, the IAF and Home Front Command have held discussions aiming to minimize the activation of air raid sirens caused by the launches from Yemen. Israel has also understood that the earlier an interception is conducted, the fewer communities need to be alerted to take shelter.

The last time the Houthis launched a missile towards Israel was on Sunday morning. Following the launch, sirens sounded in dozens of communities in the Jerusalem area and in central Israel. The missile was intercepted outside of Israel, and two women were moderately and lightly hurt while running for shelter, one of them after she fell into a ditch on the side of the road. In addition, rocket fragments were found in the yard of a school in Tzur Hadassah, and in a home in Eshta'ol.