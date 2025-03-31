Former Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was caught about two weeks ago near the Ad Halom junction, close to Ashdod, driving at a speed of 136 km/h, despite the speed limit in the area being 90 km/h, according to a report on Sunday by Channel 12 News.

The incident occurred during a routine drive when a traffic policewoman signaled him to stop. Although he did not argue with the officer, Shabtai hinted at his identity by asking, "Do you know who I am?" The policewoman later said that she recognized Shabtai and decided to release him after a few seconds without issuing a fine or points for the offense.

In a conversation with Channel 12 News, Shabtai confirmed the details and explained, "It’s true, but it was only a short stretch. It was a momentary lapse of attention, not continuous speeding. I had been driving legally for almost two hours. It can happen to anyone."

Shabtai noted that this was his first traffic violation in 40 years of driving, emphasizing, "I’ve been driving for 40 years without any traffic offenses; this is my first time, and it was unintentional. I wasn’t reckless. I was very surprised they stopped me."

When asked whether he tried to suggest to the policewoman that she should waive the fine due to his status, he replied, "I’ve never in my life exploited my status or roles. Like any citizen caught for the first time, you warn them and then let them go. I asked if she recognized who I was because I saw she was hesitating."