National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir decided on Wednesday to extend the term of Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai by six months.

The minister's decision will be brought to the approval of the cabinet, and the Commissioner's term will be extended until July 17th, 2024.

Sources close to Minister Ben-Gvir told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "In contrast to the Israel Prisons Service Commissioner, whom the minister has no confidence in and did not execute the minister's policies, the relationship between the minister and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai improved over the past year. The minister's policies are being adopted by the police, and the minister is satisfied with the police's work."

Last week, Ben-Gvir decided not to extend the term of IPS Commissioner Katy Perry.

The minister explained the decision came out of a total lack of confidence, irreconcilable gaps, and due to the fact the commissioner refrained from implementing the minister's policies.