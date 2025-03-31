CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night aired the full interview with captivity survivor Yarden Bibas , whose wife Shiri and two sons, Ariel and Kfir, were murdered while in captivity after being kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023.

In an emotional and haunting moment during the interview with journalist Lesley Stahl, Bibas recounted the cold-hearted words of his tormentors.

"[Shiri and the kids] were murdered in cold blood, bare hands," Bibas explained. "They used to tell me—‘Oh, doesn’t matter. You’ll get a new wife. Get new kids. Better wife. Better kids.’"

Stahl, visibly shocked, responded, "They said that to you?"

"Yeah, many times," Yarden replied.

After the ceasefire agreement ended and the fighting resumed, Bibas made a plea in writing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to halt the war, which message was read aloud in the Knesset.

"Yeah, because we still have people there," Bibas said when asked why he had written to the prime minister. "We can’t keep fighting. There are still people who need to come home."

Stahl then asked him if he believed that continuing the fighting might actually bring about the release of more hostages, to which Bibas responded directly, "No."

Bibas also mentioned his best friend, David Cunio, is still being held in Gaza. David, his wife Sharon, and their two daughters were all taken, but David has yet to return after Sharon and the girls returned in the first deal in November of 2023.

"This is David," he said, holding up a photo. "I know him from first grade. And this is his younger brother, Ariel..They're both still in captivity. And... I don’t know if they’ve been given enough food, enough water. Especially now, with the war back on."

"Sharon must not lose her husband," he continued. "This is the hardest thing I have to move with in my life, and David is not with me. I lost my wife and kids. Sharon must not lose her husband."

In an excerpt from the interview released earlier on Sunday, Bibas was asked if he had a message for US President Donald Trump. He answers, "Please stop the war and help bring all the hostages back."

Asked if he thinks the President could help, Yarden affirms: "I know he can help. I'm here because of Trump."