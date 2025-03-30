Hamas captivity survivor Yarden Bibas, whose wife, Shiri, and two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, were murdered in captivity, is among the survivors who spoke with American news program 60 Minutes in an interview that will be aired later on Sunday evening.

In a promo for the episode, Bibas is asked if he had a message for US President Donald Trump. He answers, "Please stop the war and help bring all the hostages back."

Asked if he thinks the President could help, Yarden affirms: "I know he can help. I'm here because of Trump."