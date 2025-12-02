The US State Department has approved the potential sale of support and training for military helicopters and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $1 billion, the Pentagon announced on Monday, according to Reuters.

In separate statements, it added that the potential sales cover requisition orders for spares and repair parts as well as aviation training services for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps' helicopter fleet.

The announcement follows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to Washington. During the visit, the Saudi Crown Prince and US President Donald Trump signed a series of agreements spanning defense, energy, technology, and trade.