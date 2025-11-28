Former United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney spoke with i24NEWS about the warming ties between the US and Saudi Arabia.

During the discussion, Ratney addressed the issue of F-35 aircraft, clarifying that the process of acquiring the jets - which Saudi Arabia has sought for several years - is largely symbolic, intended to reflect the nature of the relationship between Riyadh and Washington rather than an actual operational need.

Regarding the Abraham Accords, Ratney said that Saudi Arabia wants a complete end to the war in Gaza and that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to see a shift in Israeli policy on the Palestinian issue. Therefore, normalization will not happen in the near future, Ratney stated - perhaps not under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

Ratney also revealed in the interview that normalization talks were close to succeeding before October 7, and that the massacre “upended everything,” leading to significant frustration among the Saudis.