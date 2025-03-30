During the security meeting held on Saturday night, Cabinet ministers discussed the latest developments in the military campaign in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of advancing a hostage deal.

Meanwhile, the issue of electricity in the Strip came up, with the ministers questioning why there is still any electricity supply.

The Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, noted that "Hamas is blinking, military pressure has brought about a change in its position."

Minister Ze'ev Elkin added: "We need to continue the military pressure and not stop." Security officials who participated in the discussion confirmed that "there are significant changes in Hamas's position."

A debate developed among the ministers over the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip. The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, praised the Minister of Energy, Eli Cohen, for disconnecting the last power line and said: "Kudos to Minister Cohen for disconnecting the electricity. We need to destroy all the power lines in Gaza."

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories responded that "We are not transferring electricity to Gaza currently. There was one line and it has been disconnected, now there are mainly generators there. There is no electricity being transferred to Gaza. If there was, we would mention it to you. There is none."

Minister Ben Gvir replied: "Then what is this electricity we see in use?" The coordinator clarified that it refers to private generators.

Minister Orit Strock asked: "When does their diesel run out?" to which COGAT replied that it cannot be accurately assessed.

Later in the discussion, Ben Gvir demanded "To take away their generators, their internal power lines, to turn out their lights."

The head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, cynically ordered the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories: "Turn off their sun, we need to darken Gaza, even during the day."

Transport Minister, Miri Regev, joined in and humorously said: "He wants to give them a blackout before Passover."