Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this evening in Jerusalem with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They first met privately and then held an expanded meeting.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "Welcome Prime Minister Mitsotakis, my good friend Kyriakos. This is two blue and whites that meet."

"We're two ancient peoples. Our free civilizations started in Athens and Jerusalem. They have common values, and we share a common interest today and also common challenges. I think that we face many opportunities, I look forward to discussing them with you."

"You are changing Greece's economy. We went through a similar process. Our ties are constantly increasing. I know of many Israelis that are going to Greece, investing in Greece, which is a vote of confidence. I look forward to having this opportunity to discuss the security challenges, the economic opportunities and the ways that we can increase the chances for a lasting peace in our region, something that I know that you want."

"So, from one democracy in the Eastern Mediterranean to another democracy in the Eastern Mediterranean, welcome friend."

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis responded: "Thank you, Prime Minister. Always a pleasure to be here and to discuss with you. This is a strategic partnership that has significant depth, as you pointed out, and many security challenges that we need to address in order to return our common region to a state of peace."

"I want to focus also on our economic cooperation, but also on our defense cooperation, which is particularly important to us in Greece. So I'm really looking forward to the discussion that we will have. We always have very frank and open interactions and thank you so much for receiving me in Jerusalem today."