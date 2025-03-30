The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) poll shows that a majority of US Jews fear that President Donald Trump's policy toward the Russia-Ukraine war will negatively impact Israel, due to its possible implications.

About two-thirds (63%) of respondents believe that the US new policy towards Ukraine makes them "more concerned" than the US policy toward Israel.

It has been just over three years since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine and President Trump has changed the US approach to the conflict, putting pressure on Ukraine.

Most US Jewish respondents (74%) do not support Trump's policy on this issue.

Regardless of the war in Ukraine, US Jews are, in general, quite skeptical about Trump’s policies, including towards Israel: only one quarter (27%) of all respondents say they have high level of confidence that Trump will do the right thing when it comes to US-Israel relations, while 38% say they have no confidence that Trump will do the right thing on this issue. About one third (32%) say they have little confidence that the US president will do the right thing in regard to ties between the two countries.

Another interesting statistic is that among US Jews, 46% believe that the US supports Israel at a suitable level, 34% think that the US does not support Israel sufficiently, and about 13% think that the US shows too much support for Israel.

The gap in data compared to last month is significant, but quite similar to previous months.