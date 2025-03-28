Two 17-year-old Jewish shepherds were nearly lynched this morning (Friday) in an attack by Palestinian Arab rioters on Mount Hebron. The two boys were attacked with stones and clubs.

The boys were conscious and suffered injuries to the head and limbs. They were evacuated to Soroka Hospital for medical treatment.

The police reported that significant forces from the Judea and Samaria District Police and the IDF arrived at the scene and carried out arrests of suspects involved in the attack and stone-throwing. So far, 22 suspects who took an active part in the incident have been arrested, and they are being transferred for further investigation by the police.

The head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Eliram Azoulay, said that the attack occurred near the town of Mitzpe Yair. According to him, "A number of terrorists attacked them with stones and clubs. Miraculously, they managed to escape to a nearby farm while still injured and call for help."

Azulai added that this was the third attack this week against shepherds near the Jewish communities in the area. "In the last two months, we have seen an increase in cases of violence," he noted, and called on the authorities "to implement the council's demand for a perimeter around the settlements, to clear the illegal construction adjacent to the settlements. The security of our residents is the top priority."