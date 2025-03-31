The Commanding Officer of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth concluded the inquiry into the property damage in the Arab village of Jinba on Mount Hebron.

The inquiry was launched after footage was published on social media revealing the damage to property during IDF operational activity in the village.

The incident ensued overnight between Friday and Saturday when IDF forces went on a mission to locate weapons in the village.

During the search, the forces also operated in sensitive buildings, including a school and a medical clinic, without the required authorization. During the operation, property was damaged in violation of rules and regulations and without reporting it as required.

The inquiry found that the battalion's battle plan for the mission was unprofessional and that the brigade did not amply supervise the battalion's operations when it arrived at the front. Due to the findings, several significant steps will be taken: The commander of the Yehuda Regional Brigade will receive a formal remark on his file, and the commanders of the battalion and the company will be formally reprimanded.

One of the platoon commanders was dismissed and sentenced to seven days in military jail. Two other soldiers who were involved in the property damage were sent to military jail for seven days as well.

Maj. Gen. Bluth emphasized that the severe incident negated the IDF's values and the operational level expected from the troops. He instructed that offensive operations continue to maintain security while making sure to maintain law and order in the area.

The series of events began last Thursday when two Jewish shepherds were wounded in an attack by a Palestinian mob. Following the attack, a group of masked Jews entered Jinba and, according to the Arabs, attacked residents.

After that, IDF troops entered the village and arrested 22 Arabs who were allegedly involved in the attack on the shepherds, but most were later released.