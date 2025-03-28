i24news Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeliclaims that the protests against Hamas were actually orchestrated by the organization.

"I can't say what is behind them, but I suspect. My gut doesn't feel good about it, because I know the Gazans. The movements against Hamas were immediately suppressed. I think there is an interest for Hamas for these protests to come out, because Hamas is currently not concerned about its rule. These are not protests that threaten its rule. These are protests that come to show the world: we want to stay in Gaza and we agree that Hamas should not rule Gaza. That's the story," Yehezkeli claimed.

He stated, "If the world buys this, Hamas has done its part because it is essentially looking ahead. It sees Trump's plan that threatens to remove it and the Gazan citizens from the Gaza Strip and comes and says to the world: look, there are people who oppose me, there are sane people in Gaza - leave them alone. When they hear Israel's threats to evict everyone from the northern Gaza Strip - these protests serve Hamas and do not threaten it."

He added that there may also be anger in the Strip towards Hamas - but it does not stem from support for Israel. "Those who are currently protesting against Hamas are the same ones who are referred to in quotes as 'unaffiliated.' If there were an October 7th situation now, they would break the fence and do exactly what their predecessors did. Gaza is Gaza."

"My gut feeling is that this is too good to be true, and one should not rely on it. And let no one think that there are now completely partners in the Gaza Strip. There are only partners for what we saw on October 7th, to slaughter and murder," he concluded.