Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yehezkeli addressed reports suggesting that Hezbollah is preparing to resume fighting with Israel, dismissing them as inaccurate while warning of other potential threats emerging from Lebanon.

“Israel concluded its campaign against Hezbollah with about 80% of its objectives achieved,” Yehezkeli said in an interview with i24NEWS. “The remaining 20% shows what happens in the Middle East when you don’t finish the job entirely. The Lebanese political system failed to disarm Hezbollah despite massive American investment. The US also didn’t support us in Lebanon the way it did in Gaza. As a result, Israel continues to act freely in southern Lebanon and other areas.”

According to Yehezkeli, Iran has drawn its own lessons from recent events. “After the pager strike and the assassination of Nasrallah, Tehran realized that Hezbollah can recover within Lebanon. They will return to the south and continue their activities-and Israel understands this too,” he said.

Yehezkeli argued that Hezbollah currently has no interest in launching a full-scale war, fearing a harsh Israeli response to any attacks on northern communities. Instead, he said, the terrorist organization may attempt to kidnap an Israeli soldier-believing that, as with Hamas, such actions could boost its image in the Arab world.

“Hezbollah is redeploying in southern Lebanon and planning operations,” Yehezkeli warned. “Israel must act decisively to complete the mission and ensure that the Lebanese arena finally disarms Hezbollah. The organization doesn’t want a war right now, but it will certainly take steps meant to entangle Israel.”