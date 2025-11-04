i24NEWS's Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli points to the inherent mistake in the decision the Prime Minister considered to allow free passage for about 200 terrorists who were "trapped" in Rafah, out of a desire to return more fallen soldiers.

"It's not leverage against Hamas but a kind of problem and a misunderstanding of reality," Yehezkeli clarified. "This is an absurd situation. These are terrorists who a month ago were our greatest enemies, and now they are roaming free, and the agreement is providing them with a safe passage."

"There is an absurdity in understanding the agreement. Clearly, when we received the hostages and the fallen it was an important part of the deal, but the other side sees it as an insurance policy. Israel should have eliminated them or arrested and interrogated them because they are an intelligence asset. Sometimes you have to be the bad guy who looks out for himself. When the Prime Minister froze the decision he understood that it was inappropriate."

"If we look at the truth, the balance of power and the rules of the neighborhood, these 200 terrorists should be eliminated or placed in interrogation cells. Any other option that occurs later will be an Israeli loss, an insurance policy for Hamas and another worrying point on the way to an agreement. It will be to our detriment in the coming months - terrorists with immunity," he concluded.