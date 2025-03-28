Omer Wenkert, a captivity survivor who was released from Gaza last month, met with the brothers of Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, with whom he was held, and said that the two are being kept underground, in a corridor one meter wide and behind a door, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

Wenkert further recounted that there are clear rules in the place: it is forbidden to turn off the lights, switch places, or approach the door. He added that the two are filmed around the clock, and were denied sleep during their captivity.

In the first month, Dalal and David underwent interrogations and torture and were held bound, blindfolded, and facing the wall for 34 days. They were kept in the same room with Bar Kupershtein and Elkana Bohbot, who are still being held in captivity as well.

Wenkert described a particularly harrowing incident in which the captor had a psychotic episode and demanded that Dalal stand blindfolded with his face to the wall. As for Omer himself, he said the captor forced him to get down on all fours and bark like a dog, and then beat them severely.

The captivity survivor expressed his concern that the two are still being held by the same terrorist, who is mentally unstable. He said the hostages received 375 milliliters of water and very little food, and they were required to dig a hole, while weak and suffering from malnutrition, which they used to relieve themselves.