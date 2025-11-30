מאז שעזבת הרבה השתנה כאן | אהוד בנאי מקדיש שיר לדרור ויונת אור ז"ל דוברות קיבוץ בארי

Israeli singer Ehud Banai attended the Kibbutz Be'eri funeral on Sunday of Dror Or, whose body was returned last week from Hamas captivity.

During the funeral, the singer performed a stirring rendition of his song "Blues Kna'ani." He dedicated the rendition to Dror and his wife Yonat, who was also murdered during the October 7th Massacre, adding the words "Kibbutz Be'eri in the end.

Dror Or was murdered and taken into Hamas captivity during the October 7th Massacre. His body was returned to Israel last week and was identified on Wednesday. The funeral procession left Kibutz Re'im and ended at the Be'eri Cemetery.

Dror was laid to rest beside his wife, Yonat, who was murdered on October 7 in the kibbutz. His sons Yahli and Noam, together with Dror’s brother Elad, recited Kaddish.

Dror was eulogized by his parents, Dorit and Yuval; his children, Yahli, Noam, and Alma; his siblings, Elad and Dana; colleagues from the Be’eri Dairy; and several close friends, including Dagan Peleg, CEO of Be’eri Printing, and Ben Suchman.

Dror was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, and his body was taken to Gaza. His wife, Yonat, was also murdered. Their children, Noam and Alma, then 16 and 13, were abducted and later freed after 50 days. The couple’s third son, Yahli, survived.

According to family members and kibbutz officials, terrorists infiltrated the Hakerem neighborhood in Be’eri and set fire to the Or family home. Dror and Yonat managed to help their children escape through a window, saving their lives. The parents later split up while trying to flee, but both were murdered, and Dror was taken to Gaza.