The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that throughout the week, security forces continued counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the activity, the forces eliminated two terrorists, apprehended approximately 80 wanted suspects, and confiscated dozens of weapons, including explosive devices, munitions, and additional combat equipment.

Additionally, during the week, IDF soldiers apprehended three terrorists who consistently hurled rocks at Highway 60 from Silwad.

Moreover, the security forces precisely operated to thwart terrorism in Balata. During the activity, the forces apprehended a number of wanted suspects.

This morning (Thursday), the forces confiscated an M-16 rifle that belonged to a terrorist who was apprehended in the area of Jabal al-Shimaly.

The wanted suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the ISA and Israel Police' Samaria and Judea District for further processing.