The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yisrael Hager, was evacuated Tuesday night to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the report, Rabbi Hager suffered breathing difficulties and weakness and generally felt unwell while holding audiences in his home.

After holding discussions with his doctors, it was decided to evacuate the rabbi to the hospital, where he underwent a series of tests before being released home.

Three months ago, Rabbi Hager underwent tests at Mayanei Hayeshua due to concerns of a lung infection. Following the tests, Rabbi Hager was released home.

The public is asked to add in prayers and good deeds, for the recovery of Rabbi Yisrael, the son of Leah Esther, may he soon recovery fully.