Ohad Ben Ami, who was freed from Hamas captivity in the most recent hostage deal, visited the German Parliament alongside his wife Raz Ben Ami, who was freed from captivity in the first deal, and families of hostages. He also met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Ben Ami said, "During the 491 days of my captivity, we didn’t see anyone [from the Red Cross]. Now, 536 days have passed, and no one from the Red Cross has seen them either! This is an international organization, and someone from it should see the 59 hostages still held in Gaza and report their condition to the world."

"Are they alive? Are they dead? Do they need medicine? Are they being cared for? You’re down there [in the tunnels], and they subject you to psychological terror: ‘Your government doesn’t want you,’ ‘You’re nothing,’ ‘When we decide, you’ll die,’ ‘Your Israeli army wants you dead so they don’t have to pay the price of a deal.’ And in that situation, you have to maintain your mental health."

He concluded, "It’s very hard, and I’m deeply worried about them. You, Germany, the strongest and largest country in the European Union, have the power, and I ask you to help us bring everyone home."

The German President told the delegation that the release of the hostages is a top priority for Germany and that the coalition currently being formed will also push for their release.