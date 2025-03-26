An indictment has been filed against three terrorists who carried out a large number of terror attacks against civilians and soldiers in Judea and Samaria over the past two years.

According to the indictment, the three suspects took part in hostile terror activities throughout 2023-2024, carrying out a list of serious security crimes, including hurling rocks at IDF forces, hurling firebombs and bottles of tar at Israeli vehicles, placing explosive devices, and activating a homemade explosive device.

In January 2024, the suspects violently attacked an Israeli bus carring approximately 30 passengers. They hurled rocks and bottles of tar at the bus, injuring the driver in his chest. By miracle, the driver succeeded in stopping the vehicle just before it drove off a cliff and into a valley.

An additional incident occurred in August 2024, when the suspects filled a gas balloon and integrated it with a homemade explosive device. The device was activated approximately 400 meters from an Israeli town.

Following an ISA and police investigation, the terrorists were located and arrested by IDF forces. Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to the charges against them. They were indicted upon completion of the investigation.