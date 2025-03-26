At the inaguration of the Yahin center for national strategic studies, former MK Zvi Sukkot spoke with Arutz Sheva - Isael National News about the importance of having research bodies identified with the right.

"In every discussion about a bill, there are endless organizations on the other side funded with billions, and they have information and research, and from the right, there is almost nothing. I want to reach, with God's help, the next Knesset session and bring a well-founded position supported by people who have researched it for a long time, from a religious, ethical, right-wing perspective. Until today, this has almost not existed," explains Sukkot.

In light of the protests that took place in the Knesset and the attempts to prevent MKs from arriving and voting on the budget, Sukkot calls on the police and law enforcement agencies to act more decisively. "We remember very well what happened on the eve of the Disengagement. There were beatings, arrests, small children held in the Russian Compound prison. Now we are talking about an event where the Knesset is being blockaded hermetically and violently, and attempts are being made to prevent parliamentary work and voting on the state budget, and it is passing relatively quietly. This is the most serious thing that can happen in a democracy."

"I hope we will see more aggressive treatment from both the police and the prosecution. Those who block democracy should be in jail. There are right-wingers who sat in jail for months just for planning to block a road during the Disengagement, and similar punishments should be imposed here," Sukkot adds, emphasizing that "The protest is legitimate, but blockading the Knesset is not blocking a road. Preventing MKs from doing their jobs is an intervention that almost amounts to a coup."

He was asked how to calm those that fear losing the country's moral compass. "We have experienced many times when we felt the government was trampling us and we went out to protest. I understand the concern and fear of the other side. I have no way to prove it now, but enough time will pass and they will see that the sky has not fallen and Israel will continue to exist even if Ronen Bar is not the head of the ISA. No one will force them to keep Shabbat. I hope that then things will change."