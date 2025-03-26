United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

During the discussion, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the importance of making humanitarian aid available to Gaza’s residents and reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution, according to the WAM report.

In early February , Trump unveiled a plan for Gaza that included the relocation of its residents and the creation of a Middle Eastern "Riviera." The proposal was widely condemned by Arab countries due to the fact that it calls for Gazans to be relocated to countries like Egypt and Jordan while the Strip is rehabilitated.

Instead, Arab nations, including the UAE, have backed an alternative Egyptian-led reconstruction plan for Gaza, estimated to cost $53 billion.

WAM’s report did not specify whether the two leaders addressed these competing plans during their conversation. Sheikh Mohammed recently informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that his nation opposes any proposal to forcibly remove Gazans from their homeland.

Tuesday’s call follows Israel’s resumption of strikes against Hamas in Gaza a week ago, after the terrorist group refused to release additional hostages and agree to US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

The UAE is among the few Arab nations that normalized relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.