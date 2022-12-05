President Isaac Herzog met today with the President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his private home in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of their meeting, the President said: "It is a great honor and pleasure to be here, to be your guest, and to meet with you. The UAE is a major linchpin in the movement towards peace in the region. The Abraham Accords are a national consensus in the State of Israel, for all parties and for all factions of Israeli politics.

"After two years of the Abraham Accords, when we took off so beautifully, now we need to reach cruising altitude, meaning upgrading the relationship even further, strengthening it and bringing more nations on board with the Abraham Accords. Thank you very much for your hospitality."

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: "Thank you very much, Mr. President, for coming back again to your second home. It really means a lot to us. This is a new relationship, and we are trying to build a very strong bridge between our two countries, and I think we have built a very strong bridge that we are both proud of. The Abraham Accords are achieving their goals, so we are very proud."