Information revealed in a recording by Colonel Elad Shushan, head of investigations on battles at Kibbutz Nirim on October 7th, which was published on Tuesday evening on Kan News, disclose that on October 7th, Hamas sent 120 Nukhba terrorists to Be’er Sheva.

"We seized this document four months after the October 7th massacre. We can see several large forces here, 120 terrorists heading towards Be’er Sheva, but they did not reach their destination," Col. Shushan said in the recording.

He added: "These 120 terrorists did not reach their destination, they were stopped on the way ... and they didn't say, 'We didn't succeed – we'll go back to Khan Yunis.' They just directed the fighting to a community close to them."

Findings indicate that the terrorists were stopped on their way to Be’er Sheva after encountering security forces, and subsequently turned to communities in the Eshkol Regional Council. This is apparently the reason why hundreds of terrorists raided the border communities, and not thirty terrorists in each community, as Hamas had planned.