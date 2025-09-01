A father of four from southern Israel in his fifties won the Israeli National Lottery first prize of 10 million shekels in a drawing at the end of last month.

The winner, who has been serving in reserve duty since October 7th, 2023, revealed that he filled out the winning ticket, choosing his regular series of numbers, which relate to his family members.

The winner shared that he learned of his winnings from the lottery stand. "The franchisee told me immediately that I won a lot and I need to come to the National Lottery's main offices. He showed me how to scan the form with the app, and thus we discovered together the amount - 10 million shekels," he said with excitement.

Regarding future plans, he said: "After 300 days of reserve duty, I plan to make up lost time with my family. My first dream is to take everyone on a big trip abroad. I am also considering beginning academic studies and starting a new career. I feel that now I go down a gear in the race of life."

He concluded with a smile: "Life's full of surprises. Sometimes dreams come true at the most unexpected moment."