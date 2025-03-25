A professor at Northwestern University, who was involved in pro-Palestinian Arab student protests last year, has announced that he was denied tenure and will not have his position renewed in April 2026 at the private research institution in Evanston, Illinois, JNS reports.

Steven Thrasher, an associate professor of journalism and the inaugural Daniel H. Renberg Chair of Social Justice in Reporting, issued a statement on Thursday claiming that the dean of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism informed him earlier this month about the school's decision.

Thrasher expressed his intention to appeal, asserting that the move was politically motivated and a violation of his right to free speech.

In April 2024, Thrasher played a role in forming a barrier between police and anti-Israel demonstrators during the student protest on Northwestern’s campus, attempting to prevent officers from breaking up the demonstration. Thrasher was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, but the charges were later dropped.

In May 2024, Michael Schill, the president of Northwestern, was called to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce regarding his response to the encampment, noted JNS.

During that hearing, US Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) pointed to Thrasher as the faculty member who “blocked the police officers on your campus from doing their job.” Banks questioned Schill on whether Thrasher would be allowed to continue teaching following the “embarrassing incident.”

Schill chose not to comment on the matter at the time, citing personnel and due process considerations, while a spokesperson from the university responded similarly following Thrasher’s statement last week. However, the spokesperson emphasized that Northwestern had “full confidence in the decision-making process of the Medill faculty and dean.”

The university canceled Thrasher’s fall classes and initiated an investigation in September. By January, the school concluded that there were no grounds to suspend him, leading to the launch of a new investigation. Thrasher is set to return to teaching for the spring quarter.

JNS noted that Thrasher's social media accounts featured several anti-Israel remarks, including comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, as well as apparent support for the actions of Hamas during its terrorist attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

In a blog post from November 2023, Thrasher likened Gaza to a Nazi concentration camp, asserting that if Jews had been able to escape the camps in Nazi Germany, they would have killed “anyone they found partying”—a possible reference to the Nova Music Festival, where hundreds were killed and dozens taken hostage on October 7.

Northwestern University was recently named as one of five universities being investigated by the Trump administration over alleged antisemitism.