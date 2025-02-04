The Trump administration has launched new investigations into allegations of antisemitism at five US universities, including Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley, the Education Department announced on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

This move aligns with President Donald Trump’s pledge to take a more aggressive approach toward addressing antisemitism on college campuses, vowing stricter consequences compared to the Biden administration.

In an order signed last week, Trump directed federal agencies to take strong measures against antisemitic incidents on campuses, including potential deportation for foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian Arab protests.

Along with Columbia and Berkeley, the Education Department is now investigating the University of Minnesota, Northwestern University, and Portland State University. These cases were initiated using the department’s authority to conduct independent civil rights reviews, rather than responding to external complaints, which is the more common approach.

A statement from the Education Department condemned universities for failing to take action against antisemitism following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent wave of pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrations.

“Today, the Department is putting universities, colleges, and K-12 schools on notice: this administration will not tolerate continued institutional indifference to the wellbeing of Jewish students on American campuses," said Craig Trainor, the agency's acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

The department did not disclose specifics about the investigations or the criteria used to select the schools under review.

An October report from House Republicans accused Columbia of neglecting to discipline pro-Palestinian Arab students who occupied a campus building, while also denouncing Northwestern’s negotiations with student demonstrators as a “stunning capitulation.”

Trump’s directive also mandates a comprehensive review of antisemitism-related complaints filed with the Education Department since Oct. 7, 2023. This includes both ongoing and resolved cases from the Biden administration. Additionally, it urges the Justice Department to enforce civil rights laws more rigorously.