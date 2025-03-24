Border Police officer, Itzhak Brik, met with the team commander whose fighters eliminated the terrorist at the scene of the attack near Yokneam, Sergeant A., and received details of the incident.

Sergeant A. recounted: "We were on our way to a training session in Beit She'an, when we witnessed a vehicle ramming into a bus stop. We saw an injured soldier and identified a terrorist in the middle of the road holding a weapon. We aligned ourselves behind two vehicles and fired until the terrorist was neutralized."

Commander Brik responded: "You did professional work here, I see your determination to engage with an attacker. This is what we expect from our fighters. You neutralized a terrorist and you prevented a much greater disaster."

Initial details indicate that the terrorist was driving on the road near the Tishbi Junction, saw a man at a bus stop and hit him with his car. He then got out of the car and stabbed him with a knife. The young man sustained significant injuries from the stabbings.

The injured, a 20-year-old male, was taken to Rambam Medical Center in serious and unstable condition with penetrating injuries.

The terrorist then took the long weapon from the wounded man and fired at a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The driver himself was not hurt by the gunfire, but his 70-year-old father, was shot.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with medical treatment, but due to the severe nature of the injuries, they were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Footage of the incident shows the armed terrorist running with his rifle and being neutralized.