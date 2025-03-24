A Hamas source told AP that the terror group responded in the affirmative to an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to reports, the proposal includes a commitment by Hamas to provide Israel with detailed information on the conditions of all hostages, both living and dead, alongside photographed proofs showing the truth of the information sent.

On Monday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that the offer includes an immediate cessation of fighting in Gaza, which will serve as a basis for expanded negotiations with the goal of setting a timetable to release the rest of the hostages.

In addition to immediately halting its attacks on Hamas, the IDF will gradually withdraw from Gaza.

The new offer follows international efforts to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and progress in talks to end the war.

The Egyptian plan is similar to US envoy Steve Witkoff's plan, which Hamas rejected. Under Witkoff's plan, Hamas would free hostage Edan Alexander, who is a US citizen, along with four other living hostages.

Hostages' families from the Tikva Forum responded: "Yet another proposal, yet another selektzia. Again we are releasing an isolated few and sealing the fates of the other hostages. We demand, now, that the Prime Minister and all Cabinet members fiercely oppose and not allow another selektzia between the hostages. The government of Israel must get everyone out together, in a single group on a single bus, and until then increase the military pressure, conquer areas of Gaza, and prevent any humanitarian aid, electricity, and water from reaching Hamas."