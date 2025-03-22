The Prime Minister's Office released a dramatic video on Saturday night in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the public and says: "Citizens of Israel, I have a dramatic revelation of facts that will shock you."

At the beginning of the video, Netanyahu clarified that he had already made a definitive decision regarding the continuation of the ISA Chief, Ronen Bar: "Ronen Bar will not remain the head of the ISA, there will be no brotherly war, and Israel will remain a democratic state."

Netanyahu added that the government is acting in accordance with the law: "My lack of confidence in the head of the ISA began on October 7 when he did not wake me up nor did he wake others. It increased until the dismissal of Ronen from the negotiation team and all of this happened long before the opening of the investigation regarding Qatar."

In the video, Netanyahu details how he had decided to fire Bar only after receiving the investigations on the October 7th massacre. "I decided the same thing about Herzi Halevi," Netanyahu stated. "Bar asked for several extensions on the deadline I set for concluding the investigations, which I granted."

"On the same day that I was supposed to receive the investigation, in a coincidence that you couldn't make up, the Attorney General declared that she was opening an investigation into allegations that I had received bribes from Qatar." The attorney General has since given legal opinions that since the ISA is involved in the investigation into the supposed bribes, Netanyahu cannot fire the ISA director, as this would constitute interfering in the investigation.

"The investigation is clearly intended to prevent me from dismissing Ronen Bar," Netanyahu concluded. "You tell me - who is really acting due to outside considerations?"